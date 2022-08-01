12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MediaCo Holding MDIA stock rose 21.9% to $2.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

stock rose 21.9% to $2.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. Pearson PSO stock moved upwards by 9.71% to $10.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.

stock moved upwards by 9.71% to $10.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. 36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 9.32% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.

stock increased by 9.32% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million. Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares moved upwards by 8.94% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.94% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. Society Pass SOPA shares increased by 5.2% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.

shares increased by 5.2% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million. Cuentas CUEN stock increased by 4.99% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Losers

National CineMedia NCMI stock fell 6.2% to $1.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.

stock fell 6.2% to $1.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million. Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares fell 5.24% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

shares fell 5.24% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. VEON VEON shares fell 4.96% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $808.0 million.

shares fell 4.96% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $808.0 million. Stran & Co STRN stock fell 4.87% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

stock fell 4.87% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. Surgepays SURG stock declined by 4.45% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.

stock declined by 4.45% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million. Paltalk PALT stock declined by 4.19% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.