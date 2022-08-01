ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares increased by 27.3% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • NuScale Power SMR shares moved upwards by 11.92% to $16.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.9 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock moved upwards by 11.23% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares moved upwards by 9.63% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Builders FirstSource BLDR shares increased by 8.38% to $73.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares rose 7.47% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.0 million.

Losers

  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock decreased by 7.2% to $16.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD shares decreased by 7.19% to $40.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares declined by 5.3% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares decreased by 4.96% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock declined by 4.01% to $13.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock fell 3.99% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

