Snap Stock Is Rising Today: What's Happening?

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 8.55% to $15.36 Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of tomorrow's second-quarter earnings report.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.14 billion on an EPS loss of 1 cent.

What Else?

While stocks have been under heavy pressure this year amid recession fears, this week's earnings reports from Goldman Sachs GS and Netflix NFLX have helped provide some positive market sentiment going into the earnings season.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $11.88.