If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 58.9%, 106.9% and 47.6% respectively.

As good as investors in the major US indices have had it over the past 5 years, cryptocurrencies have been that much better. Cryptocurrency bulls that bought in July 2017 and held on for the long-term, despite the volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since Jan. 1, 2021: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies bought back in the summer of 2017 would be worth today:

Bitcoin BTC/USD : $881.81

: $881.81 Ethereum ETH/USD : $779.83

: $779.83 Dogecoin DOGE/USD : $3650.30

Dogecoin has gained around 21% to $0.073 since late June. The crypto has continued its ongoing popularity following Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of the meme coin as his favorite cryptocurrency