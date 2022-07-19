12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock rose 13.13% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million. Novan NOVN shares increased by 11.11% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 7.26% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $637.8 million. Miromatrix Medical MIRO stock decreased by 6.62% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.