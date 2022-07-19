ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS shares rose 24.6% to $55.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares rose 21.3% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $727.6 million.
  • Neuronetics STIM stock increased by 20.6% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.
  • Immix Biopharma IMMX stock moved upwards by 14.06% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock rose 13.13% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Novan NOVN shares increased by 11.11% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.

Losers

  • NantHealth NH shares decreased by 10.9% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
  • Invitae NVTA shares decreased by 10.49% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.9 million.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares fell 8.78% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares decreased by 7.6% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
  • LumiraDx LMDX stock decreased by 7.26% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $637.8 million.
  • Miromatrix Medical MIRO stock decreased by 6.62% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers