8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SKYX Platforms SKYX stock moved upwards by 46.5% to $5.03 during Monday's regular session. SKYX Platforms's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1106.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.7 million.

Losers

Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 56.1% to $0.24 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 12.7 million, which is 1181.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.