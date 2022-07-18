ñol

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 2:44 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock moved upwards by 46.5% to $5.03 during Monday's regular session. SKYX Platforms's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1106.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.7 million.
  • SOS SOS shares moved upwards by 22.81% to $6.19. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 45.7% of SOS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved upwards by 21.86% to $3.21. Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 43.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 702.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.4 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares rose 13.72% to $10.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 596.0K, which is 41.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.3 million.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares moved upwards by 11.23% to $12.87. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 63.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • Grab Hldgs GRAB shares increased by 10.84% to $2.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 22.0 million, which is 77.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion.

Losers

  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 56.1% to $0.24 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 12.7 million, which is 1181.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Mercury Systems MRCY stock fell 6.9% to $59.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 302.5K, which is 74.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

