11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Canoo GOEV stock increased by 27.0% to $4.54 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Canoo's stock is 143.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2309.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Onion Global OG stock declined by 21.8% to $0.86 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.

stock decreased by 10.26% to $6.3. Lindblad Expeditions's stock is trading at a volume of 162.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.9 million. Garrett Motion GTX shares decreased by 9.87% to $6.67. Trading volume for Garrett Motion's stock is 370.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 104.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.