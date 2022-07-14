ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 1:51 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Canoo GOEV stock increased by 27.0% to $4.54 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Canoo's stock is 143.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2309.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares moved upwards by 15.93% to $6.84. As of 13:30 EST, Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 15.6 million, which is 223.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares increased by 14.79% to $5.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.3 million, which is 2314.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 10.45% to $2.43. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 153.8K shares, making up 293.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.
  • SIGNA Sports United SSU shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Green Brick Partners GRBK shares moved upwards by 7.13% to $23.26. Trading volume for Green Brick Partners's stock is 2.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 493.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Onion Global OG stock declined by 21.8% to $0.86 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares decreased by 17.8% to $0.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 170.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 12.54% to $10.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 83.0K, which is 37.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.2 million.
  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock decreased by 10.26% to $6.3. Lindblad Expeditions's stock is trading at a volume of 162.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.9 million.
  • Garrett Motion GTX shares decreased by 9.87% to $6.67. Trading volume for Garrett Motion's stock is 370.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 104.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

