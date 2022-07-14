11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Green Brick Partners GRBK shares rose 7.6% to $23.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares rose 6.21% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV stock moved upwards by 5.61% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares increased by 4.23% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares moved upwards by 3.32% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $532.6 million.

Losers

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares declined by 8.5% to $4.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

Meta Data AIU stock declined by 6.77% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG shares decreased by 4.4% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.9 million.

Qurate Retail QRTEA stock decreased by 4.3% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $851.8 million.

Canoo GOEV stock decreased by 4.21% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $869.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.