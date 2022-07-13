12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares rose 10.7% to $0.77 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

shares rose 10.7% to $0.77 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Green Brick Partners GRBK stock increased by 6.86% to $23.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

stock increased by 6.86% to $23.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. BurgerFi International BFI shares increased by 4.74% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.

shares increased by 4.74% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million. Trxade Health MEDS shares increased by 4.16% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

shares increased by 4.16% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. Nathan's Famous NATH stock rose 4.08% to $56.79. The company's market cap stands at $233.6 million.

Losers

Solo Brands DTC shares decreased by 6.2% to $4.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.0 million.

shares decreased by 6.2% to $4.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.0 million. CarParts.com PRTS stock declined by 4.97% to $7.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 113.6K, accounting for 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.9 million.

stock declined by 4.97% to $7.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 113.6K, accounting for 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.9 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares declined by 4.06% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.0 million.

shares declined by 4.06% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.0 million. Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 3.87% to $2.24. This security traded at a volume of 50.5K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $855.7 million.

shares fell 3.87% to $2.24. This security traded at a volume of 50.5K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $855.7 million. Express EXPR shares fell 3.39% to $1.71. Express's trading volume hit 193.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million.

shares fell 3.39% to $1.71. Express's trading volume hit 193.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million. China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 3.18% to $0.61. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 135.5K shares. This is 10.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.