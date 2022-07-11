12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 7.6% to $0.99 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Solo Brands DTC shares moved upwards by 7.51% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $299.2 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 6.98% to $0.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.2K shares, which is 3.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Cango CANG shares rose 6.24% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $330.1 million.

XL Fleet XL shares rose 5.93% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 5.79% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

Losers

VOXX International VOXX stock declined by 12.2% to $8.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 4.2% to $0.2. Digital Brands Group's trading volume hit 79.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

XpresSpa Group XSPA stock declined by 3.67% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.

CarLotz LOTZ shares decreased by 3.03% to $0.45. At the close, CarLotz's trading volume reached 50.9K shares. This is 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares declined by 3.0% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

Yoshitsu TKLF shares decreased by 2.8% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.

