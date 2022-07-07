12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock rose 30.2% to $5.82 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 42.5 million, which is 615.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.3 million.

Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 24.55% to $5.66. As of 13:30 EST, Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 54.0 million, which is 1030.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Target Hospitality TH shares rose 19.79% to $5.93. Trading volume for Target Hospitality's stock is 497.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $574.8 million.

Regis RGS stock rose 17.67% to $1.28. As of 13:30 EST, Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 618.2K, which is 40.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.

Uxin UXIN shares rose 15.69% to $0.76. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 227.0% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $303.4 million.

Canoo GOEV stock rose 14.48% to $2.45. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 104.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $623.0 million.

Losers

Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares declined by 23.8% to $0.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 12.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 267.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 11.76% to $3.27. Trading volume for Phoenix Motor's stock is 179.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

Helen Of Troy HELE shares decreased by 8.6% to $155.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 754.2K, which is 370.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 7.61% to $2.43. Trading volume for Jowell Global's stock is 88.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 170.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares fell 5.38% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN shares declined by 5.35% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

