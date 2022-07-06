11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.6% to $0.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Redwire RDW stock increased by 5.12% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.

Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock increased by 3.87% to $6.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 437.7K shares, which is 4.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Romeo Power RMO stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $0.48. Romeo Power's trading volume hit 71.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.

Losers

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares decreased by 4.39% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $599.7 million.

Fast Radius FSRD stock fell 3.62% to $0.65. Fast Radius's trading volume hit 54.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.

Bird Glb BRDS stock fell 2.85% to $0.44. Bird Glb's trading volume hit 115.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 2.53% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares decreased by 2.41% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.9 million.

