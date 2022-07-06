12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares increased by 65.2% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 44.1 million shares is 7161.1% of ThermoGenesis Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Losers

Nuwellis NUWE shares decreased by 27.9% to $0.65 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nuwellis's stock is 988.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 337.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.