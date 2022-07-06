ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 1:42 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares increased by 65.2% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 44.1 million shares is 7161.1% of ThermoGenesis Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock increased by 29.93% to $1.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 24.4 million, which is 1041.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Shattuck Labs STTK shares rose 27.55% to $5.49. The current volume of 304.1K shares is 126.1% of Shattuck Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.4 million.
  • SCWorx WORX stock increased by 24.19% to $0.77. Trading volume for SCWorx's stock is 28.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 12811.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares rose 24.09% to $1.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 95.8 million shares, making up 394.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Omega Therapeutics OMGA shares rose 22.04% to $4.96. The current volume of 308.9K shares is 153.7% of Omega Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $237.0 million.

Losers

  • Nuwellis NUWE shares decreased by 27.9% to $0.65 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nuwellis's stock is 988.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 337.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI shares decreased by 24.68% to $2.35. Applied Molecular's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 942.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock declined by 13.71% to $0.16. Trading volume for T2 Biosystems's stock is 11.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 471.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • Biophytis BPTS stock decreased by 13.12% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares fell 11.04% to $0.66. Creative Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 167.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • Midatech Pharma MTP stock fell 10.58% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers