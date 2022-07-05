10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $18.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $18.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million. Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 4.5% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

stock rose 4.5% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock rose 3.76% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

stock rose 3.76% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million. Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 3.68% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.

Losers

Tuniu TOUR stock fell 7.7% to $1.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $148.4 million.

stock fell 7.7% to $1.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $148.4 million. Meta Data AIU stock fell 7.1% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

stock fell 7.1% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 6.95% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million.

shares declined by 6.95% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million. Niu Technologies NIU shares decreased by 6.34% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.6 million.

shares decreased by 6.34% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.6 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock declined by 6.09% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.

stock declined by 6.09% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million. Carnival CUK stock fell 6.02% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.