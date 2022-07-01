12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Fast Radius FSRD shares rose 17.4% to $0.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- OceanPal OP stock increased by 8.2% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- China Yuchai Intl CYD shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $9.27. The company's market cap stands at $378.7 million.
- Team TISI stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN shares increased by 4.19% to $17.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.7 million.
- SOS SOS stock rose 3.93% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
Losers
- CEA Industries CEAD stock declined by 7.9% to $1.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock decreased by 6.65% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares declined by 5.79% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.9 million.
- TD Hldgs GLG shares fell 4.73% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Orbital Energy Group OEG stock decreased by 4.1% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Applied UV AUVI stock declined by 3.97% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers