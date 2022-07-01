12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fast Radius FSRD shares rose 17.4% to $0.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.

Losers

CEA Industries CEAD stock declined by 7.9% to $1.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

stock decreased by 4.1% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million. Applied UV AUVI stock declined by 3.97% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

