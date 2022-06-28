11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LiveOne LVO shares increased by 21.7% to $0.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 147.9K shares come close, making up 25.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Creatd CRTD stock rose 4.73% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Pinterest PINS shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $20.52. At the close, Pinterest's trading volume reached 2.2 million shares. This is 14.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.

Cinedigm CIDM shares increased by 3.89% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 536.2K, accounting for 40.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Losers

Cars.com CARS stock fell 5.3% to $9.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.7 million.

Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS stock fell 4.84% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO shares declined by 4.17% to $1.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7 million shares, which is 971.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.6 million.

Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock decreased by 3.81% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.

Anghami ANGH stock decreased by 3.73% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock decreased by 2.94% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.