11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Motorsport Games MSGM shares moved upwards by 24.9% to $0.81 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 547.0K, which is 527.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock rose 23.4% to $0.54. Trading volume for Grom Social Enterprises's stock is 5.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 789.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares rose 16.91% to $1.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 135.3K shares, making up 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

The9 NCTY shares moved upwards by 9.15% to $2.21. Trading volume for The9's stock is 3.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 590.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO shares rose 9.01% to $1.33. Wejo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2667.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.

shares rose 9.01% to $1.33. Wejo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2667.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million. Ucloudlink Group UCL stock rose 7.25% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

Losers

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock fell 85.6% to $6.78 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Lytus Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million, which is 7136.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $249.0 million.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock declined by 13.18% to $0.38. The current volume of 822.3K shares is 52.8% of NextPlay Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.

Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock declined by 13.17% to $7.32. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 14.6% of Redbox Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.

Shenandoah SHEN shares fell 12.76% to $22.3. Shenandoah's stock is trading at a volume of 148.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Kore Group Holdings KORE stock decreased by 12.54% to $3.04. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 80.8K shares, making up 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.