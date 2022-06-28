ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kezar Life Sciences KZR stock increased by 90.3% to $11.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $664.5 million.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS stock increased by 76.0% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $126.8 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares moved upwards by 43.3% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock rose 33.64% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
  • Decibel Therapeutics DBTX shares increased by 32.13% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock rose 24.57% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

Losers

  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares decreased by 12.0% to $0.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares decreased by 11.54% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares decreased by 10.84% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares declined by 10.56% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares fell 8.45% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Acutus Medical AFIB stock fell 8.42% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

