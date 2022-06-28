12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kezar Life Sciences KZR stock increased by 90.3% to $11.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $664.5 million.

Minerva Surgical UTRS stock increased by 76.0% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $126.8 million.

Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares moved upwards by 43.3% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock rose 33.64% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Decibel Therapeutics DBTX shares increased by 32.13% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.

Soligenix SNGX stock rose 24.57% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

Losers

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares decreased by 12.0% to $0.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares decreased by 11.54% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares decreased by 10.84% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares declined by 10.56% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares fell 8.45% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Acutus Medical AFIB stock fell 8.42% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

