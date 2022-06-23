ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 3:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock rose 288.3% to $2.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 160.0 million, which is 26986.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 19.44% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 155.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares moved upwards by 14.62% to $0.65. The current volume of 276.0K shares is 258.7% of Motorsport Games's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS stock moved upwards by 14.4% to $1.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 216.3K shares, making up 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • The9 NCTY stock increased by 12.06% to $1.48. The current volume of 9.9 million shares is 3096.9% of The9's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
  • 9F JFU stock moved upwards by 10.24% to $0.85. The current volume of 61.2K shares is 72.1% of 9F's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $197.3 million.

Losers

  • Urban One UONE shares declined by 14.7% to $5.3 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 422.1K, which is 84.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.5 million.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares declined by 10.8% to $9.01. Trading volume for Redbox Entertainment's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.6 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock declined by 10.45% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.7 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock declined by 9.85% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 166.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers