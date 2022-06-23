10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock rose 288.3% to $2.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 160.0 million, which is 26986.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

Urban One UONE shares declined by 14.7% to $5.3 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 422.1K, which is 84.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.5 million.

National CineMedia NCMI stock declined by 9.85% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 166.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.

