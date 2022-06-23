ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Is Rising

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 23, 2022 9:52 AM | 1 min read

Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY shares are trading higher Thursday after Warren Buffett disclosed the purchase of approximately 9.55 million shares at an average price of $55.36.

According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) purchased around 9.55 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum, bringing the company's total stake to 16.3% of the oil company.

The stock buys were made last week while Occidental shares were trading between $54.96 and $56.41. The total purchase amount was around $530 million. This comes after Berkshire invested more than $7 billion in the company earlier this year, including more than $300 million just last month.

See Also: Oil Stocks Drop As Biden Pushes For Gas Tax Holiday

OXY Price Action: Occidental Petroleum shares are up nearly 100% year-to-date amid rising oil prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The stock was up 2.71% at $57.29 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: John R Perry from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Warren Buffettwhy it's movingMoversTrading Ideas