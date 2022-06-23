Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Is Rising

Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY shares are trading higher Thursday after Warren Buffett disclosed the purchase of approximately 9.55 million shares at an average price of $55.36.

According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) purchased around 9.55 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum, bringing the company's total stake to 16.3% of the oil company.

The stock buys were made last week while Occidental shares were trading between $54.96 and $56.41. The total purchase amount was around $530 million. This comes after Berkshire invested more than $7 billion in the company earlier this year, including more than $300 million just last month.

OXY Price Action: Occidental Petroleum shares are up nearly 100% year-to-date amid rising oil prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The stock was up 2.71% at $57.29 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: John R Perry from Pixabay.