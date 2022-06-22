ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 1:43 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 112.0% to $7.25 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Phoenix Motor's stock is 29.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 7398.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million.
  • Boxed BOXD stock rose 45.27% to $2.34. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.8 million shares, making up 3885.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares increased by 24.78% to $1.46. Visionary Education Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
  • Uxin UXIN stock increased by 14.84% to $0.51. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 189.9% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $202.2 million.
  • JX Luxventure LLL stock moved upwards by 14.09% to $1.7. JX Luxventure's stock is trading at a volume of 27.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 835.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Worksport WKSP stock moved upwards by 10.69% to $2.07. Trading volume for Worksport's stock is 10.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 7159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Losers

  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock declined by 27.9% to $0.21 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Electric Last Mile Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million, which is 205.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • BT Brands BTBD stock fell 13.05% to $2.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.7K shares, making up 64.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 12.75% to $1.72. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock declined by 9.61% to $6.12. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 145.5K shares, making up 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Global Business Travel GBTG stock declined by 9.49% to $6.11. Global Business Travel's stock is trading at a volume of 111.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $347.9 million.
  • Canoo GOEV shares fell 9.43% to $2.35. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 163.9% of Canoo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $598.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers