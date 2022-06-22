12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 112.0% to $7.25 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Phoenix Motor's stock is 29.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 7398.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million.

Losers

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock declined by 27.9% to $0.21 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Electric Last Mile Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million, which is 205.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

stock declined by 9.49% to $6.11. Global Business Travel's stock is trading at a volume of 111.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $347.9 million. Canoo GOEV shares fell 9.43% to $2.35. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 163.9% of Canoo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $598.9 million.

