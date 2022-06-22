12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Omeros OMER shares increased by 23.7% to $2.71 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 150.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.9 million.

Vor Biopharma VOR stock moved upwards by 23.62% to $5.6. The current volume of 96.9K shares is 93.3% of Vor Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $210.5 million.

Better Therapeutics BTTX shares increased by 22.75% to $1.83. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 297.7K shares, making up 4.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.

Mustang Bio MBIO shares moved upwards by 22.62% to $0.76. As of 13:30 EST, Mustang Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 262.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.

Vaccitech VACC stock increased by 20.61% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.6 million.

Durect DRRX shares increased by 20.58% to $0.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 113.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.

Losers

Zynex ZYXI shares declined by 22.2% to $6.9 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 251.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $265.6 million.

4d pharma LBPS stock decreased by 13.64% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares declined by 13.03% to $1.47. Trading volume for Mereo BioPharma Group's stock is 15.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 378.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.9 million.

Viracta Therapeutics VIRX shares decreased by 11.5% to $2.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 795.5K shares, making up 326.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.

GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock declined by 10.72% to $3.38. As of 13:30 EST, GreenLight Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 70.3K, which is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $415.7 million.

NantHealth NH shares declined by 10.02% to $0.47. The current volume of 87.1K shares is 92.7% of NantHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.

