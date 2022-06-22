ñol

So What's Going On With Moderna Shares Rising Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 11:12 AM | 1 min read

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher after the company released data on its bivalent COVID booster candidate. Data showed potent neutralizing antibody responses against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Moderna says one month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in all participants regardless of prior infection. 

Based on this and prior data, Moderna says the company is working to complete regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214.

See Also: Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Popping Off Today

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $115.61.

