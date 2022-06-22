ñol

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • U.S. Well Services USWS stock rose 28.8% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
  • Newpark Resources NR shares moved upwards by 19.45% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.6 million.
  • ENGlobal ENG shares rose 4.09% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • Smart Sand SND shares rose 3.87% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million.

Losers

  • PBF Energy PBF shares fell 8.9% to $32.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Borr Drilling BORR shares declined by 8.87% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.6 million.
  • Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares declined by 6.91% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.
  • Laredo Petroleum LPI shares decreased by 6.79% to $81.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Comstock Res CRK shares decreased by 6.48% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Talos Energy TALO shares decreased by 6.37% to $17.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

