10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

U.S. Well Services USWS stock rose 28.8% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.

Losers

PBF Energy PBF shares fell 8.9% to $32.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

shares decreased by 6.48% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. Talos Energy TALO shares decreased by 6.37% to $17.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.