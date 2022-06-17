Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 10.30% to $111.90 following reports suggesting China's central bank has accepted Ant Group's financial holding company application.

Reuters Friday morning said- although Ant has been working with financial regulators for months on a broad revamp, the central bank's agreeing to review the application signals the company could get its long-awaited license soon.

Reuters added that Ant is awaiting final feedback from financial regulators, especially the PBOC, on the set-up of the financial holding firm, one source said.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba has a 52-week high of $230.89 and a 52-week low of $73.28.