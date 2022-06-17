12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 8.86% to $17.32. The company's market cap stands at $460.4 million. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares rose 7.77% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Losers

stock declined by 5.06% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. Instil Bio TIL stock declined by 4.99% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

