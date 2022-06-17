ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares increased by 41.2% to $1.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.1 million.
  • Athersys ATHX stock moved upwards by 34.33% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.9 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock increased by 18.86% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT stock moved upwards by 10.48% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics CALT shares increased by 8.86% to $17.32. The company's market cap stands at $460.4 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares rose 7.77% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Losers

  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock decreased by 33.0% to $2.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares declined by 12.54% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 7.93% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares decreased by 6.7% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
  • Brickell Biotech BBI stock declined by 5.06% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Instil Bio TIL stock declined by 4.99% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers