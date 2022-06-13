What's Going On With Starbucks Shares Trading Lower Again Today?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX shares are experiencing selling pressure Monday afternoon, trading lower by 3.69% to $72.88. Shares of several hotel, restaurant & leisure companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data.

Rising inflation and an increase in U.S. Treasury yields have also weighed on the market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.

See Also: Apple Reportedly Plans For a Bevy Of Laptops Armed With Powerful In-House Chips

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Starbucks has a 52-week high of $126.32 and a 52-week low of $68.39.