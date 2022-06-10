Why Ford Shares Are Diving Today

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 4.10% to $12.74. Shares of auto companies are trading lower following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Growing inflation has caused economic slowdown fears, which have impacted the sector.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items CPI figure increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $12.07.
