12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 8:21 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 12.5% to $0.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI stock moved upwards by 8.22% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock increased by 7.79% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Agrify AGFY stock rose 6.69% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.0 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG stock moved upwards by 4.64% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.

Losers

  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 16.8% to $2.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares fell 11.28% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM stock declined by 8.88% to $17.55. The company's market cap stands at $176.8 million.
  • JanOne JAN stock decreased by 6.9% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 4.91% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 3.26% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers