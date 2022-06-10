12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 12.5% to $0.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.22% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million. TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock increased by 7.79% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

stock increased by 7.79% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Agrify AGFY stock rose 6.69% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.

stock rose 6.69% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million. Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.0 million. Orbital Energy Group OEG stock moved upwards by 4.64% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.

Losers

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock declined by 16.8% to $2.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

shares fell 11.28% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million. Beam Glb BEEM stock declined by 8.88% to $17.55. The company's market cap stands at $176.8 million.

stock declined by 8.88% to $17.55. The company's market cap stands at $176.8 million. JanOne JAN stock decreased by 6.9% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

stock decreased by 6.9% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 4.91% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 4.91% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 3.26% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.