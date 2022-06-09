12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares rose 41.2% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2879.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.

DBV Technologies DBVT stock moved upwards by 35.35% to $2.45. Trading volume for DBV Technologies's stock is 5.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1931.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.9 million.

Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock increased by 33.73% to $2.22. As of 13:30 EST, Cardiff Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million, which is 1020.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.

Quotient QTNT stock rose 33.17% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 324.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock rose 24.41% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 41.7 million, which is 17524.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares moved upwards by 21.62% to $0.33. As of 13:30 EST, Avenue Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 716.5K, which is 147.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Losers

Gelesis Holdings GLS stock fell 20.6% to $3.0 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Gelesis Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 106.4K, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.1 million.

GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock fell 17.93% to $5.13. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 256.3K shares, making up 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.0 million.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH shares declined by 17.69% to $31.52. As of 13:30 EST, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 279.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

MoonLake MLTX shares fell 17.66% to $4.99. As of 13:30 EST, MoonLake's stock is trading at a volume of 88.1K, which is 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.2 million.

Novavax NVAX stock fell 16.81% to $41.69. Trading volume for Novavax's stock is 12.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 228.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock fell 14.13% to $0.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

