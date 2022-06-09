ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 1:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares rose 41.2% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2879.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT stock moved upwards by 35.35% to $2.45. Trading volume for DBV Technologies's stock is 5.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1931.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.9 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock increased by 33.73% to $2.22. As of 13:30 EST, Cardiff Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million, which is 1020.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
  • Quotient QTNT stock rose 33.17% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 324.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock rose 24.41% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 41.7 million, which is 17524.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares moved upwards by 21.62% to $0.33. As of 13:30 EST, Avenue Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 716.5K, which is 147.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Losers

  • Gelesis Holdings GLS stock fell 20.6% to $3.0 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Gelesis Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 106.4K, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.1 million.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock fell 17.93% to $5.13. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 256.3K shares, making up 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.0 million.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH shares declined by 17.69% to $31.52. As of 13:30 EST, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 279.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • MoonLake MLTX shares fell 17.66% to $4.99. As of 13:30 EST, MoonLake's stock is trading at a volume of 88.1K, which is 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.2 million.
  • Novavax NVAX stock fell 16.81% to $41.69. Trading volume for Novavax's stock is 12.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 228.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock fell 14.13% to $0.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers