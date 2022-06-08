12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares increased by 37.9% to $0.5 during Wednesday's regular session. Kiora Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2811.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock moved upwards by 29.74% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 544.6K, which is 190.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares increased by 28.33% to $0.34. Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 18.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 882.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares increased by 25.94% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 237.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.

HUTCHMED (China) HCM stock increased by 25.91% to $11.76. Trading volume for HUTCHMED (China)'s stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 337.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 23.14% to $1.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 492.5K shares, making up 211.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.

Losers

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL stock declined by 56.6% to $0.76 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Rigel Pharmaceuticals's stock is 40.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2078.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.

Ontrak OTRKP stock declined by 23.57% to $3.13. Ontrak's stock is trading at a volume of 85.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 350.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock declined by 22.72% to $0.89. Accelerate Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 307.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares decreased by 22.43% to $0.83. Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 382.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 44.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP shares decreased by 14.33% to $6.1.

NantHealth NH stock declined by 12.59% to $0.55. The current volume of 81.5K shares is 84.6% of NantHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.

