12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 16.3% to $1.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares increased by 5.69% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Eneti NETI shares rose 4.89% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $305.5 million.

Singularity Future SGLY stock rose 4.6% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.

DiDi Global DIDI shares rose 4.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.

Joby Aviation JOBY shares rose 3.73% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Losers

Globus Maritime GLBS shares decreased by 8.8% to $2.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

View VIEW shares declined by 5.62% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.

FTC Solar FTCI stock fell 5.55% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.0 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 5.06% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.

