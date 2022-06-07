ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 16.3% to $1.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares increased by 5.69% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Eneti NETI shares rose 4.89% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $305.5 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock rose 4.6% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.
  • DiDi Global DIDI shares rose 4.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY shares rose 3.73% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Losers

  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares decreased by 8.8% to $2.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • View VIEW shares declined by 5.62% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock fell 5.55% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.0 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 5.06% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock declined by 4.91% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

