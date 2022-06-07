12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Indie Semiconductor INDI stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $8.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Cemtrex CETX stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

GitLab GTLB stock rose 8.18% to $43.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

GreenBox POS GBOX stock increased by 8.13% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million.

BSQUARE BSQR stock rose 6.1% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

stock rose 6.1% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. TeraWulf WULF stock rose 6.08% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $328.5 million.

Losers

MicroStrategy MSTR shares decreased by 7.0% to $219.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Focus Universal FCUV shares declined by 5.64% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $563.7 million.

RealNetworks RNWK stock decreased by 5.32% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock fell 4.26% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.

Rigetti Computing RGTI stock fell 4.14% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $791.0 million.

Agora API shares declined by 3.76% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.5 million.

