12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sana Biotechnology SANA shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $6.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $6.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. ShockWave Medical SWAV stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $174.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $174.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock increased by 6.38% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

stock increased by 6.38% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock rose 6.36% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.

stock rose 6.36% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million. Macrogenics MGNX shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.5 million. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares increased by 5.5% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Losers

AIkido Pharma AIKI shares declined by 10.0% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 869.3K shares come close, making up 52.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

shares declined by 10.0% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 869.3K shares come close, making up 52.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares fell 8.99% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

shares fell 8.99% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. Atreca BCEL stock fell 7.31% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.

stock fell 7.31% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million. Immunovant IMVT stock decreased by 7.29% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $488.8 million.

stock decreased by 7.29% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $488.8 million. Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock fell 6.64% to $0.49. At the close, Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 5.1 million shares. This is 216.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million.

stock fell 6.64% to $0.49. At the close, Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 5.1 million shares. This is 216.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million. Athersys ATHX shares fell 5.39% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 523.3K, accounting for 11.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.