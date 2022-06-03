ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Sana Biotechnology SANA shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $6.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • ShockWave Medical SWAV stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $174.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock increased by 6.38% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock rose 6.36% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • Macrogenics MGNX shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.5 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares increased by 5.5% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Losers

  • AIkido Pharma AIKI shares declined by 10.0% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 869.3K shares come close, making up 52.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares fell 8.99% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Atreca BCEL stock fell 7.31% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
  • Immunovant IMVT stock decreased by 7.29% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $488.8 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock fell 6.64% to $0.49. At the close, Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 5.1 million shares. This is 216.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million.
  • Athersys ATHX shares fell 5.39% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 523.3K, accounting for 11.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

