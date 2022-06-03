Why Roblox Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 9.68% at $30.24. Roblox is trading lower amid overall weakness in tech names as market indexes are trading lower on continued volatility. While nonfarm payrolls data came in higher than expected Friday, concerns over Fed rate hikes, inflation and economic health continue to weigh on stocks.

The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May, beating consensus economist estimates of 325,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, slightly missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. The labor participation rate increased 0.1% to 62.3% and remains below its 63.4% pre-pandemic rate in February 2020... Read More

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop and monetize games.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.