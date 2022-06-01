10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Spark Networks LOV shares moved upwards by 33.2% to $2.81 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Spark Networks's stock is 966.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 1688.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock moved upwards by 19.37% to $0.67. iClick Interactive Asia's stock is trading at a volume of 519.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 53.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Anghami ANGH stock increased by 12.07% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million.

PropertyGuru Group PGRU stock rose 9.83% to $6.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.3K shares, making up 111.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock rose 8.94% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $133.5 million.

stock rose 8.94% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $133.5 million. TuanChe TC stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

Losers

Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares declined by 17.4% to $5.55 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Redbox Entertainment's stock is 6.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.

So-Young Intl SY stock declined by 16.12% to $0.99. Trading volume for So-Young Intl's stock is 639.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 97.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.

JOYY YY stock decreased by 13.29% to $36.76. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 111.0% of JOYY's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

AMC Entertainment AMC shares decreased by 9.42% to $12.99. As of 13:30 EST, AMC Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 38.3 million, which is 74.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.

