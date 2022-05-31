12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

View VIEW shares rose 22.0% to $1.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 41.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Ideanomics IDEX stock rose 6.66% to $0.64. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 6.6 million shares by close, accounting for 115.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.5 million.

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock rose 4.94% to $12.31. The company's market cap stands at $100.3 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock increased by 4.93% to $7.23. The company's market cap stands at $324.4 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 4.9% to $9.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Harsco HSC stock moved upwards by 4.69% to $8.69. The company's market cap stands at $690.1 million.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 12.7% to $1.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

QualTek Services QTEK stock fell 5.74% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

JanOne JAN stock decreased by 4.83% to $3.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.7 million shares, which is 15275.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares decreased by 4.6% to $12.2. At the close, ChargePoint Hldgs's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 12.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Orbital Energy Group OEG shares declined by 3.53% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares decreased by 3.45% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

