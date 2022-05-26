12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TD Hldgs GLG stock rose 6.2% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

Orbital Energy Group OEG shares rose 4.94% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 million.

Performance Shipping PSHG shares increased by 4.94% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares increased by 4.88% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares rose 3.67% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Encore Wire WIRE shares increased by 3.65% to $128.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 4.5% to $1.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC stock decreased by 4.11% to $8.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock decreased by 4.1% to $2.34. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.1 million shares, which is 245.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.1 million.

Stem STEM stock decreased by 3.51% to $7.7. This security traded at a volume of 113.0K shares come close, making up 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Team TISI shares decreased by 3.37% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.

HireRight Holdings HRT shares declined by 2.78% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

