What's Going On With GameStop Stock?

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher on above-average volume Thursday amid increased retail investor interest.

GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 4.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 6.3 million at press time.

GameStop is trending across social media platforms. It was the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits at press time. It was also the most-mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours, followed closely by NVIDIA Corp NVDA and Tesla Inc TSLA. The stock is really popular among retail investors.

On Wednesday, strong earnings from several retail companies helped push retail stocks higher. GameStop shares surged more than 25% and have continued to trend higher Thursday.

GameStop is scheduled to announce its first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market closes on June 1.

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded between $77.58 and $344.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 24.1% at $142.89 at press time.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.