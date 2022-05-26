ñol

Why Snowflake Stock Is Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Why Snowflake Stock Is Falling Today

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. 

Snowflake said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 85% year-over-year to $422.37 million, which beat the estimate of $412.76 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 53 cents per share, which may not compare to estimates for earnings of 1 cent per share.

Snowflake said its customer base grew to 6,322 in the quarter, and 206 of those customers have trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.

Snowflake said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $435 million and $440 million versus the estimate of $466.15 million. The company expects full-year 2023 revenue to be between $1.885 billion and $1.9 billion versus the $2.03 billion estimate. 

Analyst Assessment:

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Snowflake with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $165.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Snowflake with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $218 to $158.
  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Snowflake with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $232 to $175.
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained Snowflake with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $240 to $120.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Snowflake with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $322 to $295.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained Snowflake with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $175.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares are making new 52-week lows on Thursday.

The stock was down 9.58% at $120.05 at press time. 

Photo: courtesy of Snowflake.

