Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.99% at $162.24. Shares of several companies in the broader technology space are trading lower amid a continued selloff in stocks. The sector is also under pressure following Snap Inc’s SNAP second-quarter warning.

Snap shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it expects to miss its previously-issued guidance… Read More

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Sliding Today

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $151.76.