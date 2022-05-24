QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.99% at $162.24. Shares of several companies in the broader technology space are trading lower amid a continued selloff in stocks. The sector is also under pressure following Snap Inc’s SNAP second-quarter warning.

Snap shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it expects to miss its previously-issued guidance… Read More

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Sliding Today

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $151.76.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas