9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares increased by 28.3% to $0.8 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.3 million shares, making up 321.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares increased by 9.04% to $2.29. The current volume of 67.6K shares is 43.7% of AeroClean Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.

Euroseas ESEA stock increased by 6.95% to $29.84. Trading volume for Euroseas's stock is 233.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 266.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Diana Shipping DSX shares increased by 6.07% to $6.38. Diana Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 165.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Lyft LYFT stock fell 15.0% to $17.18 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.8 million, which is 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.

Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 14.46% to $0.96. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 402.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Global Internet of People SDH stock declined by 13.95% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM shares declined by 13.61% to $4.79. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 68.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

Desktop Metal DM stock decreased by 13.18% to $1.78. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.9 million.

