QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 2:36 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares increased by 28.3% to $0.8 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.3 million shares, making up 321.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares increased by 9.04% to $2.29. The current volume of 67.6K shares is 43.7% of AeroClean Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
  • Euroseas ESEA stock increased by 6.95% to $29.84. Trading volume for Euroseas's stock is 233.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 266.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Diana Shipping DSX shares increased by 6.07% to $6.38. Diana Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 165.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Lyft LYFT stock fell 15.0% to $17.18 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.8 million, which is 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 14.46% to $0.96. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 402.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Global Internet of People SDH stock declined by 13.95% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM shares declined by 13.61% to $4.79. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 68.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Desktop Metal DM stock decreased by 13.18% to $1.78. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers