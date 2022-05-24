QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Roblox Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 11.24% at $26.68. Roblox is falling after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $30 price target.

Roblox is also experiencing marked weakness after social media peer Snap Inc SNAP filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.

"The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated," Snap said in the filing... Read More

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Sliding Today

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games for other players.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas