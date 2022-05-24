Why Roblox Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 11.24% at $26.68. Roblox is falling after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $30 price target.

Roblox is also experiencing marked weakness after social media peer Snap Inc SNAP filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.

"The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated," Snap said in the filing... Read More

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games for other players.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.