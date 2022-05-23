Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rising Today

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO shares are trading higher Monday amid increasing monkeypox concerns.

A monkeypox outbreak has been reported in at least a dozen countries. There has been one confirmed case in the United States and at least one other case is suspected.

President Biden on Sunday warned that the spread of monkeypox to at least 12 countries is something that people should be concerned about. The United States is looking into which vaccines might be available to protect people from further spread.

In 2010, Inovio said it had created a smallpox DNA vaccine that showed full protection in primate studies. However, Inovio recently said there has been no further work done on monkeypox since its publication in 2010.

INO 52-Week Range: $1.60 - $10.33

The stock was up 14.9% at $2.16 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

