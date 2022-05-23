Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today

Bank of America Corp BAC shares are trading higher by 6.72% at $36.12. Shares of several banks and financial services are trading higher in sympathy with JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM after the company issued fourth-quarter and FY22 financial targets.

JPMorgan said it expects net interest income to build throughout the year, leading to a fourth-quarter run rate of $66 billion plus. The bank also said that a 17% return on tangible common equity… Read More

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bank of America has a 52-week high of $50.11 and a 52-week low of $32.96.