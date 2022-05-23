QQQ
Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 2:06 PM | 1 min read

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are trading higher by 5.76% at $44.08. Shares of several banks and financial services are trading higher in sympathy with JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM after the company issued fourth-quarter and FY22 financial targets.

JPMorgan said it expects net interest income to build throughout the year, leading to a fourth-quarter run rate of $66 billion plus. The bank also said that a 17% return on tangible common equity

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $60.30 and a 52-week low of $40.74.

