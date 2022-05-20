Why Alphabet Shares Are Diving Today

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL GOOG shares are trading lower by 3.81% at $2,123.64. Stocks have been highly volatile following the Federal Reserve’s recent 50 basis point rate hike, which has weighed on the Nasdaq heavily.

Alphabet Class A is also trading lower by 17.31% over the trailing month as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected. Anticipation of further Fed policy tightening has also continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52-week high of $3,030.93 and a 52-week low of $2,115.93.