Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Unico American UNAM stock increased by 12.83% to $2.11 during Thursday's regular session. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 176.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Losers

American Financial Group AFG stock declined by 7.39% to $131.96 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 195.2K shares is 58.2% of American Financial Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.