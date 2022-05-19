QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Unico American UNAM stock increased by 12.83% to $2.11 during Thursday's regular session. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 176.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares rose 11.02% to $0.43. The current volume of 75.7K shares is 48.2% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Metromile MILE shares rose 7.92% to $1.04. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 346.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 6.63% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 33.3K, which is 13.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 5.72% to $2.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.9K shares, making up 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $1.08. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.7 million.

Losers

  • American Financial Group AFG stock declined by 7.39% to $131.96 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 195.2K shares is 58.2% of American Financial Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 32.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock declined by 3.73% to $12.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.3K, which is 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.2 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares fell 3.6% to $3.22. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 104.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.
  • United Fire Gr UFCS shares fell 3.24% to $30.47. As of 12:40 EST, United Fire Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6K, which is 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.2 million.
  • Primerica PRI shares declined by 3.19% to $119.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.3K shares, making up 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

