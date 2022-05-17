12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares increased by 12.7% to $7.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

shares increased by 12.7% to $7.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock increased by 11.6% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 11.6% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Cellectis CLLS shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $157.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $157.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Inhibrx INBX stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $15.12. The company's market cap stands at $590.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $15.12. The company's market cap stands at $590.2 million. XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares increased by 9.14% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

shares increased by 9.14% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares rose 9.02% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock declined by 18.7% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

stock declined by 18.7% to $0.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Aspira Womens Health AWH shares decreased by 17.99% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

shares decreased by 17.99% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Cullinan Oncology CGEM shares declined by 11.77% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 11.77% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Acer Therapeutics ACER stock fell 10.2% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 10.2% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock fell 9.6% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 9.6% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares decreased by 9.33% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.