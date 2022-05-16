11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Griffon GFF stock increased by 23.7% to $30.07 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 806.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved upwards by 15.86% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 418.4K, which is 883.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares increased by 15.74% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, Sentage Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 100.6K, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Mantech Intl MANT shares rose 15.28% to $94.5. Trading volume for Mantech Intl's stock is 4.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1476.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Spirit Airlines SAVE shares increased by 12.13% to $19.04. Spirit Airlines's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 413.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

ShiftPixy PIXY stock decreased by 17.6% to $0.42 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 26.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 648.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

SQL Technologies SKYX stock declined by 17.57% to $4.46. The current volume of 110.9K shares is 77.9% of SQL Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million.

Berkshire Grey BGRY stock fell 15.3% to $2.04. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 172.3% of Berkshire Grey's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Armstrong Flooring AFI shares declined by 10.77% to $0.29. Trading volume for Armstrong Flooring's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

HireRight Holdings HRT shares decreased by 10.28% to $14.49. The current volume of 180.1K shares is 57.1% of HireRight Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Spire Global SPIR stock fell 9.45% to $1.29. Trading volume for Spire Global's stock is 540.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

