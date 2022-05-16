QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 1:57 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Griffon GFF stock increased by 23.7% to $30.07 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 806.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved upwards by 15.86% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 418.4K, which is 883.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares increased by 15.74% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, Sentage Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 100.6K, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Mantech Intl MANT shares rose 15.28% to $94.5. Trading volume for Mantech Intl's stock is 4.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1476.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Spirit Airlines SAVE shares increased by 12.13% to $19.04. Spirit Airlines's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 413.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock decreased by 17.6% to $0.42 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 26.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 648.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • SQL Technologies SKYX stock declined by 17.57% to $4.46. The current volume of 110.9K shares is 77.9% of SQL Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock fell 15.3% to $2.04. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 172.3% of Berkshire Grey's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI shares declined by 10.77% to $0.29. Trading volume for Armstrong Flooring's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • HireRight Holdings HRT shares decreased by 10.28% to $14.49. The current volume of 180.1K shares is 57.1% of HireRight Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Spire Global SPIR stock fell 9.45% to $1.29. Trading volume for Spire Global's stock is 540.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers